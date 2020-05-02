In the late ‘70s, I spent my summers at Camp Wabanna on the Rhode River as it empties into the Chesapeake Bay. As a camp counselor, I led all sorts of outdoor activities, including rowing on the river. One evening, I had a group of about five kids on a rowboat as a storm was brewing. The current pushed the boat farther and farther away from the pier until I was convinced we could not make it back. Instead, we made our way to a neighboring pier about a quarter mile from camp, tied the boat to it and walked back to camp in a storm. Later the camp director retrieved the boat only to find that it had been battered into the pier and cracked some of its side panels. I felt bad about the boat, but as I reminded Uncle Bob, “At least no one was injured.”
Hebrews 6:19 says, “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain…” The hope spoken about is Jesus Christ and he is portrayed as an anchor for the soul. The image is a ship dropping anchor in safe harbor rather than out in the open sea. Sometimes, a smaller boat would haul a ship’s anchor to be dropped in more shallow and safer waters. The writer declares that Jesus has anchored my ship (soul) in a safe harbor (the presence of God) and that I will be safely moored there until the storm passes. Notice that this anchor does not go down, but up. We are tethered to God in heaven through our anchor, Jesus Christ. This is our hope. My soul is not secured by politicians, doctors, information or economics. I am anchored in Christ and the safe harbor he has taken me to is heaven itself.
Although the storms may rage all around me, my hope is that my anchor will hold until the storm passes. Who or what anchors your soul?
David Sandvick is the Pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.