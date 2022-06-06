LAVALE — Christopher M. Jewell has been elected to the Controlled Release Society College of Fellows. Jewell is a Fischell Department of Bioengineering Minta Martin Professor of Engineering at the University of Maryland.
A graduate of Allegany High School, he is the son of William and Barbara Jewell of LaVale.
The fellow designation recognizes outstanding and sustained contributions to the field of delivery science and technology over a minimum of 10 years. CRS will celebrate this year’s inductees during the society’s annual meeting on July 11-15 in Montreal.
Jewell is a UMD Robert E. Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices faculty member and a research biologist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He is also a fellow of the Biomedical Engineering Society, American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy.
In 2021, Jewell was named the Miegunyah Distinguished Faculty fellow at the University of Melbourne, Australia. His work has been supported by over $22 million in funding, resulting in more than 120 manuscripts and patents. He was honored by the White House as a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers and was selected as the University of Maryland’s Graduate Faculty Mentor of the Year.
Jewell is a past recipient of the CRS T. Nagai Postdoctoral Research Achievement Award and was named the state of Maryland’s Outstanding Young Engineer by the Maryland Academy of Science, the state’s highest honor for an engineer under 36.
Jewell graduated from Lehigh University in 2003 with high honors, earning dual degrees in chemical engineering and molecular biology. He received his doctorate in 2008 from the University of Wisconsin — Madison. He carried out his postdoctoral training as a Ragon Institute fellow at MIT and as a visiting scientist at Harvard.
