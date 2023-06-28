CUMBERLAND— The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in Maryland, offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households.
“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” said Rachel Torres, national director of Job Corps. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”
Job Corps campuses offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology and renewable resources and energy.
Applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.
For more information about Job Corps, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-5627.
