Keller named parade marshal
HYNDMAN, Pa. — John S. Keller has been selected to serve as parade marshal by the Hyndman-Londonderry Alumni Association.
A Hyndman native, his parents, Lloyd and Martine Keller, were both educators. After graduating from Penn State, John Keller was hired at Bedford High School for one year and then taught at Hyndman for 34 years.
Keller supervised a rec program sponsored by the state and the Hyndman School District from 1958 until joining with Bedford in 1966.
For 22 years, Keller was the director of the Learn To Swim Program at Shawnee State Park. During his tenure at Hyndman High School, he coached baseball and basketball. Coaching basketball for 31 years, the team won nine district titles and seven county titles. In 2008, Keller was inducted into the Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame.
Since his retirement, he spends time with his daughters Kim and Kelly and grandchildren and remains an avid Penn State fan.
