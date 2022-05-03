FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present student Joshua Foreman in his junior alto saxophone recital on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. He will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen.
The concert is free and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Foreman will perform four movements by Paul Hindemith; two movements by Pierre Max Dubois and selections by Ryo Noda and Alfred Desenclos.
Foreman studies under Brent Weber at FSU. He is a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a collegiate social fraternity for men with a special interest in music. He is an honors student and is a recipient of the Maryland House Delegate Scholarship, Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship, Music Endowed Pusey Scholarship, Richards Scholarship, Kate Dailey Hill Scholarship and Trevaskis Scholarship. Foreman anticipates graduating in May 2023 with a bachelor’s in music performance. His career goal is to become a university professor. Foreman attended Fort Hill High School and is the son of Alan and Roxanne Foreman of Cumberland.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
