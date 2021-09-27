CUMBERLAND — Due to the upcoming retirement of the Judge Joseph M. Getty, effective April 15, 2022, a vacancy will exist on the Court of Appeals Third Appellate Judicial Circuit — Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard and Washington counties. The vacancy is to be filled by appointment of Gov. Larry Hogan.
Any judge or lawyer interested in appointment to the vacancy should complete the personal data questionnaire at https://www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect. Questions about the application process should be directed to Debra Kaminski or Ebonye Caldwell at the Administrative Office of the Courts, 410-260-1271/410-260-1289.
The completed personal data questionnaire and five writing samples must be received by Oct. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.