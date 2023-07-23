LAVALE — Julie McBee is opening a new State Farm Insurance office at 509 National Highway, Suite A on Aug. 1.
Initial plans are to hire three new team members for the office.
McBee is a native of Cumberland and graduate of Fort Hill High School. Since 2008, she has been a resident of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, where she resides with her husband, Shawn, and their three children: Colby, Carson and Aynsley.
McBee spent 17 years in public education and held various roles from a classroom teacher to a school administrator. She holds a master’s degrees in administration and supervision and one in secondary education along with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, all from Frostburg State University. She is licensed in property and casualty, life and health and financial services products in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“State Farm is a company that I am proud to join, and I look forward to offering our products and services that protect the families in this community, and their most valuable assets, from the unexpected,” McBee said.
McBee’s office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Contact McBee at 301-724-4900 or julie.mcbee.vaem2q@statefarm.com.
