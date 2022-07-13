GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park will host an Old-time Jam on July 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake House.
Musicians and listeners of all ages enjoy traditional old-time music.
Snacks and gifts will be available for purchase.
On July 16, Easy Campfire Cooking will be presented by a ranger at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater near the Lake House. If the weather is rainy, the program will take place inside the Lake House.
Camping in Bear Country will take place July 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the amphitheater.
July 19 is Take-a-Hike Tuesday, meeting at 10 a.m. at the Lake House for a challenging 6-mile hike on New Germany’s trails.
Weed or Wildflower? will be presented by Friends of New Germany State Park on July 28 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Native Plant Garden.
Volunteers will remove unwanted plants and learn how to identify common weeds and why protecting native plants is critical for wildlife.
July 30 will feature Homemade Fire Starters from 7 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater or inside if it rains.
Tree Tales will include an easy walk on July 31 at 4 p.m. from the Lake House.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
