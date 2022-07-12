CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Farm Bureau will recognize Junior Miss Allegany Farm Bureau Lillie Ruby and Madison Smith at the summer picnic July 14 at the fairgrounds.
Lillie is the daughter of John and Jamie Ruby who have a family farm in Clearville, Pennsylvania. She will be in eighth grade at Everett High School where she is a cheerleader for the junior high team. A member of 4-H since age 7, she is now a member of the 4-H Livestock Club and Just Hoofin’ It 4-H Club and has shown market goats, swine, feeder steers and market chickens at the Allegany County Fair.
Madison is the daughter of Darryl Smith and Sara Kovach and resides in Bedford, Pennsylvania. She will be in ninth grade at Bedford High School and is a member of the softball and tennis teams, Everett Rifle Club and the Everett Rifle team. A member of the 4-H Livestock Club for five years, she has shown breeding and market rabbits, market chickens and market lambs at the Allegany County Fair and Jackpot shows.
The Junior Miss Program is open to girls 13 to 15 whose families are members of the Maryland Farm Bureau and are knowledgeable in agriculture.
