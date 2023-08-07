GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park will host Junior Ranger Sprouts, a free program designed for children ages 2 to 4, every Monday from Sept. 11-Oct. 9.
Each week, a nature-themed program will focus on one of the five senses — taste, touch, hearing, smell and sight.
Programs will include a short walk, an art or music activity and snack time.
All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian throughout the program.
The programs are supported by the Friends of New Germany State Park. Donations are welcome.
Registration is required for each weekly program. To register, email noah.manges@maryland.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.