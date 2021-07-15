FROSTBURG — The “Junk Mountain” Band will perform on various homemade string instruments at Clatter Cafe the evening of July 17.
Jim Morris is the builder of all the string instruments and is known locally as an old-time traditional mountain music musician. He is a self-trained luthier who has achieved a 10-year learning process of building string instruments in his small home workshop in Springfield, West Virginia.
Rather than using traditional woods and instrument parts in the construction of his instruments, they are fashioned from things like gas cans, gourds, salad bowls, frying pans, cookie and biscuit tins, cigar boxes and many other disregarded items. Over the years he has made several guitars, mandolins, fiddles, dulcimers, string basses and other string instruments out of stuff that he has found thrown away in people’s trash.
“Junk Mountain,” a studio recorded CD, will be showcased in a CD release party at Clatter.
Josh Haza will play a junk guitar, mandolin and fiddle; Ben Townsend is an old-time traditional fiddler and banjo player; and Barry Bryan will play bass.
The band is also scheduled to play at the annual three-day Peach Festival in Romney, West Virginia.
