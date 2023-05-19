FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Justin Combs, a family nurse practitioner who holds a Master of Science in nursing from West Virginia University School of Nursing and a master’s in exercise physiology from the West Virginia University School of Medicine, has joined Potomac Valley Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic in Fort Ashby.
Combs will provide primary care services to patients 8 years of age and older. The clinic also provides pulmonology services and lab testing for patients from throughout the region.
Prior to joining the clinical staff at the Fort Ashby Rural Health Clinic, he worked at Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit. Combs managed surgical and trauma patients as well as patients experiencing neurological and cardiovascular issues. His work in the unit included dealing with patients on ventilators as well as sedated and medically paralyzed patients. His experience also includes work with cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes and cancer patients.
“Justin brings a great deal of experience to our Fort Ashby clinic and we are very pleased to have him join our staff,” said Derek Green, senior director of operations at Potomac Valley Hospital. “Our patients will be receiving care from a family nurse practitioner who has dealt with a variety of conditions; that experience will serve our patient population well.”
Combs said he is pleased to be moving to a primary care practice at this point in his career.
“I am excited to be working at Fort Ashby,” he said. “I enjoy seeing a variety of patients each day, and it is gratifying to be providing care that is preventive as well. Patients you see in a primary care clinic run the gamut, from annual physicals to broken bones and respiratory infections. Every day is different.”
The PVH Fort Ashby Rural Health Clinic is located at 10261 Frankfort Highway, Unit 3, and is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lab operates from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, call 304-597-3600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.