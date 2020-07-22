My first car was a red 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. I bought the car off my uncle as I headed off for Bible college in the fall of 1976. This car was in great shape when I received it because my uncle happened to be a mechanic and took very good care of his vehicles. I, however, am not a mechanic, nor the son of a mechanic, and I am not proud to say that I was very hard on that little car.
Over time there were just a few little problems I had with it. For instance, the running boards became a shaky issue when someone actually stepped on one of them. The defroster stopped working in 1978, so I carried a can of spray de-icer to clear the windshield as I drove. The heater boxes rusted out a couple of times, making thermal socks a necessity on any long, winter trip. The floor developed rusted-out holes so that you could see road conditions up close and the right front fender flapped when I exceeded 60 miles an hour. But in spite of all that, I loved the car, probably because it was my first.
As Christians, we are never to forsake our “first love.” John the Revelator admonishes the church at Ephesus that they had forsaken their first love. This means that they had forgotten why they were there as a church. In spite of all the good things they had done, they had allowed their love for Jesus to dissipate until they needed to repent.
We must be careful to keep Jesus first in our hearts and to attend a church that also puts him first.
Although the old red bug is long gone, the memories associated with it live on in my mind, and when driving, if I see another red VW bug on the road, I automatically shed a tear of reminiscence. But I’m also glad that the tear won’t fall through the floor onto the road.
David Sandvick is pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
