CUMBERLAND — The state of Maryland in partnership with the Forever Maryland Foundation is accepting applications for the annual Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program.
Grants are being offered to help volunteer and nonprofit groups, communities and land trusts support environmental education projects, litter removal, citizen stewardship and solve natural resource issues in urban and rural areas. The deadline to apply for funding is Nov. 12. Awards will be announced in spring.
The Keep Maryland Beautiful grants will be offered in two categories — Environmental Education, Community Initiatives and Cleanups for community groups, local governments and nonprofits; and Land Trust Capacity, Excellence and Stewardship for local land trusts.
Funding for the program is provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Forever Maryland Foundation and Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
DOT has pledged $50,000 a year to the program for five years, starting in fiscal 2018. Housing has provided over $808,000 for more than 200 Clean Up and Green Up grant awards since fiscal 2017, and has allocated an additional $250,000 for this year’s awards.
Grants and funding amount available are:
• Aileen Hughes Grant: Up to $5,000 is awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership and innovation in a conservation project or organization development.
• Citizen Stewardship Grant: Up to $5,000 is awarded to schools, nonprofits and other community organizations whose missions are centered upon directly engaging community members in environmental education and stewardship. The grants also support organizations that demonstrate active engagement as defenders of the environment by developing innovative solutions to local environmental problems.
• Clean Up & Green Up Maryland Grant: Up to $5,000 is awarded to local governments, community groups and nonprofit organizations to promote neighborhood beautification and cleanliness by increasing litter removal, greening activities, community education and citizen stewardship.
• Janice Hollman Grant: Up to $10,000 is awarded to land trusts to increase capacity, support programming and innovation and foster stronger, better-connected land trusts that will protect natural resources and enhance the lives of citizens and generations to come.
The 2020 awards included 80 grants totaling more than $307,500 for beautification projects, community cleanup activities and environmental education programs in 20 counties and Baltimore City.
To apply, visit https://forevermaryland.org/grants-page.
