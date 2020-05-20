CUMBERLAND — Each year about 70 people die in motorcycle crashes in Maryland, with many of the fatalities occurring between May and September. To raise awareness and educate all travelers about motorcycle safety, Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
While traffic is lighter as people telework and limit travel during the COVID-19 health emergency, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and its partners are reminding riders and drivers that it remains critical to obey speed limits, be alert and share the road.
“Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is an important time to remind drivers and riders that we all have a responsibility to share the road and ensure everyone gets to their destination safely,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We can achieve zero fatalities if we work together by paying attention, driving and riding sober and following the speed limits.”
From January through April, crashes in Maryland involving motorcycles have declined 10.6% – 214 compared to 238 for the same period in 2019 – even though overall vehicle traffic is down about 45% during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
According to the Highway Safety Office, failure to control speed and impaired riding are often factors in fatal motorcycle crashes. In many cases, drivers of other vehicles contribute to fatal motorcycle crashes due to inattentiveness, impairment or failing to yield to motorcyclists’ right of way.
Drivers should look twice before changing lanes or merging into traffic.
Yield the right of way to an oncoming motorcycle when turning left. Violating a motorcyclist’s right of way can result in three points and a $1,000 fine.
Allow enough room for motorcyclists to maneuver and enough time for them to adjust if needed.
The Highway Safety Office reminds homeowners and businesses to clear grass clippings and yard debris from the roadway. Grass clippings can be like ice to a motorcycle, and simply clearing them from a roadway could save a life or prevent a crash with serious injury.
Learn more about the Highway Safety Office’s commitment to Zero Deaths on Maryland roadways at ZeroDeathsMD.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at zerodeathsmd.
