A few weeks ago I played golf with a friend and found a pink golf ball which I proceeded to play. Typically, any golf ball I find on the course is better than any golf ball in my bag so I like any golf ball I find. I played that pink ball for the last 12 holes and extolled its playability over and over.
All seemed to have changed for the better with the faded Pink Lady. At the end of the round, I put the ball safely away for the next round. The next round came the other day when I was playing with a different friend. On the way to the course I told him how great this ball was and that he likely had no chance of beating me because of the pink ball.
On the first tee, I watched my competitor slap a ball 250 yards down the middle of the fairway and then teed up my own ball. My mind went through the checklist ... hands, knees, speed, relax, hips, head … and finally ... ball. There it sat, ready to be smacked.
I watched it go until I couldn’t see it anymore! It faded right toward the high weeds. Fading ... fading ... gone. It was lost. Pink Lady was gone on the very first swing of the match. It didn’t even survive one hit and I would go on to easily lose the match and my confidence.
There is a simple lesson to be learned here and that is to keep your confidence in God when playing the course of life he puts before you. Philippians 1:6 reminds us of where our confidence needs to be, “being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” God will bring about his desires for me in time, I have confidence in his ability to do so.
As for golf, the fortunate thing is that I found an orange ball in the woods. It plays like a dream.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
