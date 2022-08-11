SHAFT — Fire and Iron Firefighter Motorcycle Club, Western Maryland Station 98 will hold a Kelly Frye Memorial Ride on Aug. 20 starting at the Shaft Fire Department.
Registration for the ride starts at 9 a.m. and riders will leave at 11 a.m. The ride will go to the Honi Honi at Deep Creek Lake and return to Shaft after riding through Frostburg Memorial Gardens where bagpipers will honor Frye’s memory. There will be a Chinese auction after the ride and food will be available.
Frye spent 26 years with the Cumberland Fire Department before his death in September from a stroke he suffered after being infected by COVID-19. He and more than a dozen other first responders from around the state were honored at the 37th annual Fallen Heroes observance at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.
Proceeds from the registration and ride will go to Frye’s favorite charity, the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A scholarship is also being set up in his memory for the local high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.