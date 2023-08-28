CUMBERLAND— The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts announces the next guest artist, Kerrigan Clark, showing his work beginning Sept. 1.
The museum will be closed Sept. 8-10. The exhibit will run through Oct. 8 with museum hours Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The opening reception will be Sept. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Clark, who was born in Cumberland, is a painter based in Indianapolis. He received his Bachelor of Arts in studio art from DePauw University in 2018 and his Master of Fine Arts in painting from Indiana University in 2023. His artistic process uses nontraditional methods of oil painting mixed with collage to portray invented landscapes and otherworldly places.
The artist has shown work in galleries across the United States and is in numerous private collections both nationally and internationally. While attending graduate school, Clark founded Racecar Factory, a contemporary art gallery in downtown Indianapolis. The show at the Gilchrist Gallery marks Kerrigan’s first showing in his hometown and his second solo show after graduating with his master’s degree in May.
The Gilchrist museum is located at 104 Washington St. in a house built within the stockage boundary of Fort Cumberland in 1843. The federal style property is one of the oldest brick structures on the street. The house still contains an original gas chandelier, French Empire crystal chandeliers and French inspired pier mirrors and cast-iron radiator coverings in the art nouveau style. The museum has no entrance fee and welcomes visitors to see the second-floor room of artifacts and Wellington collection in addition to the present artist exhibition. The museum and grounds are available for rental for meetings or special occasions by contacting 240-580-1070.
