KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser farmer Chris Miltenberger earned a first-place state award in the 2019 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.
Miltenberger was honored as one of the highest corn yield producers in the nation with DEKALB DK70-27RIB Brand Blend corn, yielding an outstanding 309.82 bushels per acre in the A:Conventional Non-Irrigated category.
“It’s truly an honor Chris chooses to partner with the DEKALB brand in the quest for high yields,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine Brand marketing lead. “It was a tough year, but farmers can choose to have the best foundation possible by planting products with exclusive genetics and consistent performance.”
The NCGA contest, in its 55th year, challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields as part of its search for management practices that can help farmers everywhere. This year’s event produced 7,454 entries.
Miltenberger was recognized at the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, with an awards banquet and private concert featuring Drake White.
To learn more, visit DEKALB.com/YieldWinner.
