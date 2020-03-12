Foundation warns of kidney disease risk

CUMBERLAND — The National Kidney Foundation wants everyone to learn about the risks of kidney disease because millions of people are unaware that they have the life-threatening illness or may be at risk of getting it.

One-third of adults have at least one of the risk factors. The five risk factors are high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity or a family history of kidney disease.

Life-threatening kidney disease can strike anyone, young or old, and has many causes, but early intervention can make a difference. Lifestyle changes and a healthy diet can sometimes slow the progression of the disease when caught in the early stages and sometimes can stop kidney failure.

