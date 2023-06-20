FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions will collect children’s clothes June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Frostburg Freeze, 225 W. Main St., to benefit the Children’s Clothes Closet sponsored by Mountain City Church.
Clothes should be clean and in good repair and packed in plastic bags. Sizes from newborn to teen are needed. Seasonal clothing is also needed for winter. All clothing is provided to those in need free of charge.
The collection goal is 1,000 pieces of clothing. Last year, the Lions collected about 50 bags of clothing or 800 pieces.
“The Children’s Clothes Closet is an important family resource in our community,” said Lion Linda Baker, president of Frostburg Lions. ”We have partnered with the closet for several years.”
Parents are encouraged to clean out the closets and dressers and donate extra clothing for others who may be in need.
The Children’s Clothes Closet is located at 19 Beall St. The entrance to the clothes closet is on the Charles Street side of the church. It is open on the first Thursday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Staff can arrange to meet families who have an emergency and assist them with getting clothes. Call or text 484-995-7944 or call the Mountain City Church office at 301-689-6332.
For additional information, call 301-689-6776 or 484-995-7944. Donations can be mailed to Lions Kids Clothes, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532.
