Fun Fishing Day spent on the ice
MCHENRY — The Deep Creek Lake Hard Water Anglers will hold its seventh annual Kids Fun Fishing Day on Feb. 5 at Deep Creek Lake State Park. Because the event was canceled for two years due to COVID, young anglerswho have grown older are still welcome to participate.
The first 50 kids will be registered for the free event that begins at 8:30 a.m. outside the Deep Creek Lake State Park Discovery Center. An adult needs to be on the ice with their kids at all times. Parents will be required to sign a liability waiver form and observe COVID protocols when gathered in a group.
To register, call Mr. John at 703-822-3485 or email johnsteinbach1@verizon.net.
Bait will be provided and no equipment is necessary. Experienced anglers will verify ice conditions prior to the event.
State Park Cove is one of Deep Creek’s premier ice fishing hot spots. Targeted species will be bluegills, yellow perch, walleyes, Northern pike, trout and crappies.
Workshop stations will cover basic fishing techniques, electronics, jigging, tip-ups and ice safety.
The kids will be given opportunity to put their newly learned skills to practice until the program ends at 2 p.m.
Participants should dress warmly. Hand and toe warmers are recommended and boot cleats can be found at outdoor stores or on Amazon. Adults who want to fish should have a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.