Kids invited to make spooky snacks
CUMBERLAND — Every Monday and Wednesday throughout October, kids can join The Giant Co.’s team of nutritionists in creating spooky snacks live via Zoom.
On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., chefs ages 6 and under will enjoy a seasonal story and then make a healthy snack. Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., youth ages 7 to 18 will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic and create a snack.
The classes are free to attend but registration is required at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A list of ingredients needed for each snack is available on the event page and at registration.
Halloween costumes are encouraged for the Oct. 26 and 28 classes. Families who register for one of the final two classes by Oct. 11 will receive a goodie box from the American Dairy Association Northeast.
Visit the Giant or Martin’s websites for more information and a schedule of upcoming classes.
