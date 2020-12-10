CUMBERLAND — The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Cumberland Council No. 586 recently presented scholarships to two students at Bishop Walsh School.
Sophomore Catherine Cessna and seventh-grader Jackson Miller each were awarded a $500 scholarship. Both students show a commitment to academics, community service and are role models for their peers.
The school expressed appreciation to Sharon Mike of the council’s scholarship committee and Robin Leasure, president of the auxiliary and the auxiliary members for their commitment to Catholic education in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.