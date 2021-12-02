Lake Habeeb among top ice fishing spots
CUMBERLAND — FishingBooker, the country’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has put together a list of the eight best ice fishing destinations in the U.S. and Lake Habeeb in Rocky Gap State Park came in second.
Lake Habeeb was ranked as a great ice fishing destination for its great largemouth and smallmouth bass fishery. Some of the largemouth catches weigh in at over 10 pounds. The lake also features various sunfish along with bluegill, yellow perch and crappie and is stocked with channel catfish and brown and rainbow trout.
The full list of fishing locations includes Brainerd, Minnesota; Devils Lake, North Dakota; Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin; Copper Harbor, Michigan; Castle Lake, California; Boysen Reservoir, Wyoming; and Moosehead Lake, Maine.
