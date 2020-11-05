Holiday Lights on the Lake to open
ALTOONA, Pa. — The 24th annual Holiday Lights on the Lake at Lakemont Park is set to open Nov. 13 through Jan. 3, 2021, with a 51-acre drive-thru tour of thousands of lights and animations.
Guests can stop at Santa’s Village to hear Santa and his reindeer singing all their favorite Christmas carols. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Santa photos will be modified accordingly. A holiday market Dec. 5 and 12 from noon to 5 p.m. will feature outdoor vendors, The Rotating Chef food truck, Santa’s Village and entertainment.
Over 150 local businesses sponsor light displays each year. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Arc of Blair County.
Holiday Lights on the Lake is open from 6 to 10 p.m. A fee is charged per vehicle. For more information, call 814-949-7275.
