GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the Lau String Quartet on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Spruce Forest. The quartet consists of Karen Lau playing cello; Paul Bagley, viola; and Kristin Bakkegard and Claudia Chudacoff, violin.
Lau holds a doctorate of musical arts from Catholic University of America in cello performance. She held the rank of assistant professor at Sichuan Conservatory of Music from 2005-2009. In 2016, she founded the Frostburg State University Summer Music Academy and the next year was invited by Xiame University for a weeklong master class.
Bagley serves as concertmaster of the Londontowne Symphony and the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. He received his doctorate in violin performance from the University of Maryland. He is a member of the Annapolis Chamber Players and the Riverhawk String Quartet and has performed with The Who.
Bakkegard is associate principal second violin of the Annapolis Symphony and tours across the U.S. as principal second of the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. She is a member of the Annapolis Chamber Players and Riverhawk String Quartet. She has appeared as soloist with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Montgomery College Orchestra.
Chudacoff serves as the concertmaster of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, the Apollo Chamber Orchestra and the National Gallery Orchestra. She played as a full-time member of the violin section of the National Symphony Orchestra for the three years immediately following her retirement in 2015 from her position as concertmaster of the U.S. Marine Band’s White House Chamber Orchestra, in which she served under four presidents. She received her bachelor and Master of Music degrees at the Eastman School of Music and was the assistant concertmaster of the Louisville Orchestra.
The programs includes selections from Mozart, Schubert and Sam Wu.
Masks are required. Tickets will be available at the door, in the gift shop at Penn Alps Restaurant, or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets. Anyone 19 and under is admitted free. A new air conditioning system has been installed so problems with temperature have been eliminated.
For additional information, contact Joe McDaniel, president of Music at Penn Alps, at 443-404-3955.
