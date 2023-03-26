LAVALE — The Allegany County Library System has opened the Library of Things and Maker’s Loft sections at the LaVale Library, where library cardholders can borrow a wide range of items for their personal and professional needs.
The LaVale Library of Things offers a range of items that can be borrowed, including seasonal and uniquely shaped baking tools and pans, crochet and knitting kits, tools and bike repair kits. The Maker’s Loft includes items that creators can use while at the library, such as a ring light studio, green screen and sewing machines. The new initiative aims to provide the local community with access to items that they may need only occasionally or cannot afford to purchase themselves.
“We are excited to launch the Library of Things,” said ACLS Executive Director John Taube. “Our library has always been a community hub, and this initiative expands our services to meet the evolving needs of our patrons. The Library of Things offers more than just books and technology, it provides access to tools and experiences that can enhance our patrons’ quality of life.”
The Library of Things is a collaborative effort between the staff at the LaVale Library and the Allegany County Library System’s Materials Department. The initiative also aligns with the library system’s commitment to sustainability and reducing waste by promoting the sharing economy and reducing unnecessary consumption.
To borrow an item from the Library of Things, patrons must have a valid library card and sign a borrowing agreement.
“We encourage our patrons to explore the Library of Things and take advantage of the many resources available to them,” said Tuere Williams, service leader at the LaVale Library. “Whether you need a power tool for a home renovation project, a sewing machine, or kit to learn a new skill, the Library of Things has something to make everyone smile.”
For more information about the Library of Things, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/libraryofthings or contact the LaVale Library at 301-729-0855.
