LAVALE — The LaVale Library at 815 National Highway will welcome the public back the weekend of Sept. 23-24 to mark the official reopening of the branch after a two-year renovation and expansion. A ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. will include welcoming remarks from a number of state and local officials. Library staff will give tours following the ceremony. On Sept. 24, the LaVale Library will open for business and books at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, the library will host local authors, artists and musical performers. Festivities include guided tours of the new building, treats from Queen City Creamery courtesy of the Friends of the LaVale Library, commemorative giveaways and a library themed photo booth. The building features two large meeting rooms that convert into one large conference space, two group study rooms, a community living room and a garden patio that will double as an open-air classroom and events space. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
At over 18,000 square feet, the LaVale Library will house the largest collection of materials, community space and staff with the addition of the materials and programming departments. The building features two large meeting rooms that convert into one large conference space, two group study rooms, a community living room and a garden patio that will double as an open-air classroom and events space.
“It is our goal that the LaVale Library will become the center of activities in our community,” said Allegany County Libarary System Executive Director John Taube. “With the extended hours of the LaVale Library, we have more flexibility to offer evening and weekend programs as well as the capacity to host more community group meetings. The community living room will offer the opportunity to have a shared space to read, do homework, play games and participate in activities with your friends and neighbors. We take such pride in the fact that we can provide a space where we can help our users explore, discover and create.”
For more information, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info or call 301-777-1200.
