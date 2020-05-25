CUMBERLAND — The Lions and Lionesses of District 22W, consisting of Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties, held a virtual video meeting to announce the results of the election of officers for the coming year and to honor Lions for their service.
Barbara Brimigion, a member of the Freedom District Lions Club, was elected district governor. Charles Croft of LaVale Lions moved up to first vice district governor. Nadja Muchow of the Thurmont Lions Club was elected second vice district governor.
Brimigion selected Susan Bonura of the South Carroll Lioness Club to be secretary, Forrest Hudspeth of the Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club to be treasurer and Mindy Coates of the Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club to be administrative assistant.
The new officers will assume duties on July 1. A change of banner celebration is scheduled for July 25 when Evan Gillett will symbolically turn over the reins to Brimigion.
Lions who were inducted into the District 22W Honor Roll were Steve Finger of LaVale Lions, Steve Swam of the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club, Jack Coe of the New Windsor Lions Club, Kay Field of the South Carroll Lioness Club, Mindy Coates of the Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club, Terry Grable of the Terra Rubra Lions Club, Susan Favorite of the Thurmont Lions Club and Robert Keefer of the Westminster Lions Club.
To learn more about Lions Clubs International, visit https://www.mdlions22w.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.