The other day my wife and I were walking along a wooded street and noticed a squirrel on the road ahead. As we got closer, it scooted off into the woods and hopped up on a branch of a shrub, then bounced up to a skinny branch of a small tree and scurried up that until it could make the leap onto a large tree and easily climbed up until safely out of reach of potential danger. I commented to my wife, “If I could climb like that I wouldn’t waste my time on a bush and spindly tree, I’d just go right for the nearest big tree.” As I thought about it, however, it reminded me of the process of the Christian life.
In the journey where the ultimate goal is to be like Jesus, we don’t arrive there quickly. We learn that we have to do well the little things of faith before we can tackle other, more weighty issues of faith. The little, or foundation, things include praying, reading and studying the word of God and faithfully participating in a local church. If we are unable to tend to these most basic tenants of faith, it is unlikely God will trust us with more significant matters. In the gospel of Luke, Jesus said, “If you are faithful in little things, you will be faithful in large ones. But if you are dishonest in little things, you won’t be honest with greater responsibilities.”
The concept is true of the individual believer as well as for the church. We must be faithful in the small things if we want God to do greater things through us or our congregation. So when the pastor is looking for help tidying up the church grounds, helping in children’s church or greeting people at the door, think of it as laying groundwork for more important service to come. What foundation are you laying on which you will build your spiritual life?
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
