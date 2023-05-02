CUMBERLAND — Ed Mullaney and Ginny Decker will present “Twenty–Five Years of History, Going Strong and Enjoying the Beauty that Surrounds You,” at the May 8 meeting of the Garden Club of Cumberland at 6 p.m. in the Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building.
Decker has been a member of the garden club for nearly 30 years. She served as president for eight years as well as being a board member for 28 years. She has served as chair or co-chair of the annual garden tour numerous times. From 2011-13, she was elected as District V director for the state of Maryland. She and Mullaney have served as co-chairs for Let’s Beautify Cumberland! for 10 years.
Mullaney was born and raised in Cumberland. He attended St. Peter and Paul School and graduated from LaSalle High School and Frostburg State University. Mullaney taught history in Montgomery County, retiring in 1996. Upon retirement, he returned to his hometown and became involved in community activities, serving as downtown mall manager for 13 years. He is a member of the Greenway Avenue Capital Stadium Improvement Fund Committee and Washington Street Association. Mullaney is a charter member of Let’s Beautify Cumberland! since 1996.
