CUMBERLAND —Leadership Maryland has announced that the class of 2020 will become the class of 2021, as it has postponed its eight-month professional development program one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 52 members of the class of 2020, announced in February, will have the opportunity to join the class of 2021. Anyone who is not able to participate will be replaced by alternates selected from this year’s applicant pool.
This will be the first time in the organization’s 27-year history that Leadership Maryland has not hosted its annual program.
“This has been a heartbreaking decision for us to make, but our board of directors agrees that we want everyone to be able to experience the full impact of the Leadership Maryland program, from orientation to closing retreat, and the regional programs in between,” said Renée M. Winsky, president and CEO. “We feel this is the best decision when we consider our class members’ health, financial positions and professional concerns.”
Leadership Maryland is exploring options to provide virtual programming to its members. For more information, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.
