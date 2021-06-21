State park activity offers nature fun
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Park Service has added new activities to its Create Your Own State Park Challenge with prizes for participants who learn about nature and wildlife habitats to attract more birds and butterflies.
After completing 10 or more activities and providing photo documentation, participants will be entered into a prize drawing. Participants are encouraged to make a park entrance sign, draw a park map, plant a tree or native wildflower garden or create a camping or picnic area or trails right in their own backyard.
Those who accept the challenge will receive a free day pass to access any state park along with a certificate of completion and a packet of native plant seeds to use in their new home park. Prizes range from complimentary passes for camping and cabin stays and a Maryland Park Service Annual Park and Trail Passport.
Entries are due by Nov. 30.
