MCHENRY — Greg Wood will examine the United Automobile Workers 1930s-era strike against General Motors from a different perspective during the next Joan Crawford Lecture Series presentation at Garrett College on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center recital hall.
“Historians view the United Automobile Workers’ victory over General Motors during the Flint sit-down strikes as one of the labor movement’s greatest successes,” said Wood. “As a result of the union’s gains, autoworker clout on the job increased, furthering democracy at work during the New Deal era.
“However, less well-known is how the sit-downs stoked a major conservative backlash. Many observers recoiled from what they viewed as disruptive behavior by an outside union and government endorsement of crimes against property.”
Wood, who is chair of Frostburg State University’s history department, will examine how GM nurtured the conservative opposition, including creation of back-to-work organizations like the Flint Alliance.
Wood said GM’s efforts ultimately forced the union to temper members’ militancy and paved the way for conservative electoral victories. He will take a deep diveinto GM’s strategies and how they impacted the post-strike environment as part of his lecture.
Garrett College’s faculty created the lecture series in honor of the Crawford, who died in 2010, after serving the college community for more than 30 years. After her retirement, she was named professor emerita.
All presentations are available to view through the college’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Jenny Meslener at jennifer.meslener@garrettcollege.edu.
