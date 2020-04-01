CUMBERLAND — Maryland Legal Aid and its subsidiary, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance, as nonprofit organizations providing essential services to low-income residents and as a law firm supporting the judicial system, are allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff, where possible, is working remotely. Individuals in need of civil legal services can access services online and by phone.
In addition to debt collection, MLA continues to assist clients with a variety of civil legal issues like bankruptcy, unemployment and public benefits, including denials or termination of benefits. MLA can assist with filing emergency protective orders and emergency custody hearings.
To apply for civil legal assistance, visit https://mdlaboi.legalserver.org/modules/matter/extern_intake.php?pid=129&h=daa817& or contact a full list of MLA offices and phone numbers at https://www.mdlab.org/contact-us/.
For more information, call 410-260-1392.
