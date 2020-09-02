Every now and then I get the urge to sell off some of my comic book collection, but it doesn’t take long to remember why I stopped trying to sell some of my comic book collection. It’s because no one wants to buy them! I list them for sale on eBay, but rarely do I sell any because most are just generic books with little value.
But here’s what happens ... as I am comparing other sellers’ listings, I get intrigued in someone else’s books and I end up buying theirs. Mine just sit there in internet limbo, but theirs are flying off the virtual shelf thanks to me. Truly I am a nut. Once my brain realigned itself from selling mode to buying mode, I was sunk, but I did notice something interesting in my searches. A listed book boasted in the description that it was “rare” and “hard to find.” I thought to myself, “How hard can it be to find? I just found it right there!” If rare means only 2 million copies available for 1 million collectors, then I guess it is rare. It got me thinking about what is really rare in our world today.
We are living in a time of racial tension, political contention, global pandemic, struggling economics and overall uncertainty about the future. Because of that, our world and days are filled with fear, anxiety and irritability. I see these characteristics all around me every day in myself and others. What is rare is calmness, kindness and patience in me and the world around me. What if we all decided that kindness, calmness and patience would not be rare in our own lives? What if we determined to live out these positive characteristics? What if we let love rule instead of fear? If we did, maybe they would not be so rare. The apostle Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 13:4, “Love is patient, love is kind.” Maybe all we really do need is love ... and a Superman comic!
David Sandvick is the Pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg, Maryland.
