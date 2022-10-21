CUMBERLAND — Let’s Beautify Cumberland! recently presented the newest Welcome to Cumberland sign to the mayor and City Council for placement at the Bedford and Frederick triangle at Naves Crossroad.
LBC! has replaced 11 Welcome to Cumberland and Neighborhood Welcome signs since 2018. Grants totaling $8,600 were received from the Keep Maryland Beautiful program to help pay for the projects.
Most signs have been adopted by Cumberland neighbors.
Homer Hardinger, a Frederick Street resident, was awarded a 2022 Good Neighbor Award when it was discovered that he has been mowing the grass at the triangle for many years. He spread the garden soil, planted flowers, mulched and outlined the flowerbed with rock and has agreed to maintain the flowerbed.
Donations to any Let’s Beautify Cumberland! project may be made in care of Cumberland City Hall, 57 N. Liberty St. Cumberland, MD 21502. Note on the check which project is being supported. Visit Facebook page for additional information regarding Let’s Beautify Cumberland!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.