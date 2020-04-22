CUMBERLAND — The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago. In response to the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place.” Libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
The week of April 19-25 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in Allegany County. At all six branches, library workers offer a wide array of personalized services and resources to transform lives and strengthen communities.
The Allegany County Library System invites all of Allegany County to “find the library at their place” by visiting the library website to use its virtual services and resources. Patrons can enjoy ebooks, stream movies and download audiobooks at https://www.alleganycountylibrary.info/books-more/. Library staff also offers personal book and movie recommendations as well as online story times at https://www.facebook.com/alleganycountylibrary.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the library staff has continued to make resources freely available by removing monetary blocks to use library materials and enabling community members to sign up for new library cards online, resulting in over 85 new families with access to library resources. Library staff has also stepped in to support online by creating webpages for student resources at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/welcomestudents and continuing to offer virtual homework help.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association.
