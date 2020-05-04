CUMBERLAND — The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is available for free through the Allegany County Library System. Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films by visiting https://alleganycounty.kanopy.com.
Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform.
Offering what The New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.
“Kanopy is an excellent addition to our services — it offers films for any occasion, from education to entertainment. Kanopy Kids also offers a wealth of material with popular series like “Sesame Street” and “Wild Kratts,” Allegany County Library Online Service Specialist Ashley Swinford said.
To learn more about library resources, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
