Zoom event helps students to learn
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will hold a Zoom event to help students excel at learning. The Zoom Back to School Socials, or Zocials, are open to teachers, parents/guardians and students.
Staff will demonstrate databases and answer questions about library resources and services.
The first event Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. will feature elementary level resources. Middle and high school resources will be showcased Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. To join the event, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
