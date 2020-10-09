Zoom event helps students to learn

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will hold a Zoom event to help students excel at learning. The Zoom Back to School Socials, or Zocials, are open to teachers, parents/guardians and students.

Staff will demonstrate databases and answer questions about library resources and services.

The first event Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. will feature elementary level resources. Middle and high school resources will be showcased  Oct. 14  at 6:30 p.m. To join the event, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info.

 

 

