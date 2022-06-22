CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will be closed July 4 and will reopen under new hours of operation July 5.
The Frostburg and South Cumberland libraries will be open Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The George’s Creek, Washington Street and Westernport libraries will have the same hours Monday and Tuesday but will only be open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new schedule stemmed from feedback the library received during the budget planning process. Members of the community expressed the need for evening and weekend hours to make the library’s resources more accessible to all patrons, including students, working families and community groups.
The LaVale Library remains closed for renovations with ribbon-cutting celebrations planned for Sept. 23-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.