CUMBERLAND — Effective Aug. 16, the Allegany County Library System will require face coverings to be worn by all library visitors over age 2.
Allegany County reached a community transmission level of “high” as of Aug. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker. People in areas with a level of “substantial” or “high” community transmission rates are urged to wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
After considering several factors, the library board of trustees voted to reinstate a mask requirement in the library buildings at their monthly meeting. John Taube, executive director of the library system, said “because of the steep increases in local seven-day average case rates in the last 30 days, our relatively low percentage of vaccinated community members, and most importantly to protect all of the minors and children who are now visiting the libraries once again, I feel it is the right course of action to ask our patrons and staff to mask up to ensure the health and safety of our community.”
Taube also said library users and the staff have been patient with the reopening of libraries and he hopes the community recognizes that the potential inconvenience of wearing a mask will prevent more limits to library access and usage in the future.
For more information, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/coronavirus.
