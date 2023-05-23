CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre Season Too! will help kick off Cumberland Pride Week with the premiere of “Andy Darling: Life’s a Drag” — a celebration of music, cabaret, love and drag. Starring real-life husbands Andy Crosten and Mason Griffin, the show will be presented May 27 at 8 p.m.
In an evening of stories and live singing, Andy Darling invites the audience into their world of pure imagination with a journey over the rainbow. The duo parades through a mix of jazz, golden age standards, musical theater and pop.
A Maryland native and veteran of the Cumberland Theatre stage, Crosten is a pioneer for queer art and activism in Western Maryland. A graduate of Shenandoah Conservatory, he resides in New York City. Crosten’s eclectic career as an actor, drag artist, producer and director spans off-Broadway, cabaret and regional theater. He runs the Triad Theater in Manhattan where he also produces and performs in his monthly showcase, “Bound For Broadway.”
Griffin is a musical theater accompanist, coach, conductor and music director. He resides in New York City and teaches at The Institute for American Musical Theater and is the music minister at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church on Long Island.
Tickets are available at the door or at cumberlandtheatre.com.
The show continues the new series of programming at the Cumberland Theatre called “CT Season Too!” The series features pop-up supplemental programming that will play for limited engagements of one or two evenings and feature cabarets, one-man shows, readings and murder mysteries. The theater is taking ideas and submissions for these types of programs. Proposals can be emailed to kim@cumberlandtheatre.com.
Cumberland Theatre is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Allegany Arts Council, Allegany County and the city of Cumberland.
For tickets and more information, visit cumberlandtheatre.com or call the theater at 301-759-4990.
