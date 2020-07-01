I saw the first lightning bugs of the season the other night.
Some may call them fireflies or glow-bottoms, but they’ll always be lightning bugs to me. As a child, I remember collecting them in a canning jar with a lid filled with air holes poked by a rusty screwdriver I found in the basement.
Lightning bugs are one of those really odd creations of God that we take for granted. Perhaps it would amaze us more if the back side of a horse lit up at night. What strikes me though, is the thought that these bugs come out of hiding at the time our country celebrates its birthday. July Fourth is a celebration that usually includes parades, picnics, derby races and fireworks. Maybe lightning bugs are God’s way of helping us to celebrate the birth of our nation. OK, that may be a stretch, but you have to admit that the timing is really coincidental.
The Declaration of Independence, written mostly by Thomas Jefferson, declared the many reasons that the colonists desired to break away from England’s control. I can almost see him at all hours of the night writing and re-writing with the only light coming from a jar of lightning bugs his kids caught earlier in the evening.
Thanks to his ability to put into words the vision of the representatives of the Congress of those first 13 states, it remains a document that still inspires freedom and hope today.
So, in the midst of sparklers, sky rockets and colorful “ka-booms,” also remember the lowly lightning bug. As you see this miracle of nature throughout the summer and watch small children (and maybe old pastors) trying to catch them, think about the miracle of freedom we experience in America and the many people throughout the world also chasing it.
May God Bless America.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
