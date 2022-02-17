CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce will present Like a Woman — an International Women’s Day event on March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocky Gap Casino Resort. The first-of-its kind program in Allegany County celebrates the important role that women play in the advancement of the community through their unique leadership.
Marjorie Gray, an Allegany High School alumna who resides in California and works for Google, will serve as the keynote speaker presenting #IAmRemarkable, a Google initiative to empower everyone, particularly women and underrepresented groups, to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond. The initiative has reached over 240,000 participants and 800 companies across 160 countries.
Participants will start the day with a mind/body exercise provided by Kathy Condor of Allegany College of Maryland’s Mind Body Medicine program. Following the keynote speaker, a panel of local women will be moderated by Jennifer Walsh, executive director of The Greater Cumberland Committee. The panel includes Kate Bernard, Kinfolk Counseling; Tiffani Fisher, NAACP; Heather Lancaster, Spectrum Designs; the Rev. Martha Macgill, Emmanuel Parish; and Michele Martz, UPMC Western Maryland. The panelists will speak to their unique experiences on the topic of leading as a woman.
Program sponsors include Allegany County, First Energy, Rocky Gap Casino Resort, UPMC Western Maryland, Sgaggero Event Planning, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union and Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services.
Early bird reservations are available through Feb. 20 with an increased price until March 4 or until seating capacity has been reached. In consideration of COVID distancing recommendations, attendance is limited to half the room capacity. Reservations can be made at www.alleganycountychamber.com/like-a-woman/.
For more information, call the chamber at 301-722-2820.
