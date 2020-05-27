Robins do not overwinter in our area, so their appearance is a sign that spring is on its way. So too, when male goldfinches molt from their drab winter color into their canary yellow breeding plumage, we know spring can’t be far away.
When plants begin to show signs of growth, you know we are on the downhill side of winter. Growth on lilacs is a sure sign of that. Lilacs are members of the olive family, which also includes privet, ash, forsythia, and (of course) olives.
Native to Europe and Asia, lilacs have been cultivated for centuries and are now widely planted in temperate areas (zones 3-7). The southern range of lilacs has been extended to Zone 8 with some heat tolerant cultivars such as cutleaf lilac “Betsy Ross” and “Blue Skies.” The lilac genus (syringa sp.) contains 12 species of woody shrubs and small trees that are known for their fragrant flowers. These flowers come in a range of colors from purple, pink, magenta, white and even yellow. Single and double flower types are also available.
Early, mid-season and late varieties of lilacs can extend the blooming season for up to two months. Early lilac bloomers include the hybrid hyacinthflora types, such as “Excel” and “Sister Justina.” Probably the most familiar to many is the common lilac (syringa vulgaris) with its dark purple flowers. It is a mid-season bloomer.
Hundreds of cultivars of this lilac have been developed. Tree lilacs (S. reticulata) are just that, a tree and not a multistemmed shrub. They are a late blooming lilac with creamy white flowers, appearing in June in our area. You can see some on Main and Bowery streets in Frostburg. So too, “Miss Kim” lilac is a late bloomer. The one planted near our back porch has fragrant lavender flowers and makes sitting outdoors that much more pleasurable. The flower heads of lilacs are comprised of many tiny four-petalled tubular flowers containing nectar. These attract bees, butterflies and moths. Lilacs’ deer resistance is a bonus.
Not to be forgotten are the reblooming lilacs. The Bloomerang series of lilacs will reportedly produce fragrant flowers throughout the summer, after a short rest period following their spring blooming.
Lilac festivals in several locations throughout the country celebrate these flowers. With most events canceled this year, you can check the website for the 72nd annual Mackinac Island Festival (in Michigan) that promises a virtual tour of some events.
Our property includes the remnants of a small farmhouse. The common lilacs that were planted near it are still growing, in testimony to the gardener that planted them so many years ago. The leaves have begun to expand, but are not yet their full size. Already the flower heads, at the tips of the branches, have begun their growth as well.
Close inspection of the 1-inch long flower heads reveals the tightly packed tiny purple buds. Because it is so widely planted, common lilac is used as a phenological indicator of the arrival of spring. Reports of leaf bud swelling, leafing out and flower development data is used to track the arrival of spring in various parts of the country.
If you have a common lilac or red rothomagensis, a cloned cultivar (S. x chinensis) and want to participate in the “Track a Lilac” network, see https://www.usanpn.org/nn/lilacs. This data helps to document climate change. You can also follow the arrival of spring throughout the U.S. by checking out https://www.usanpn.org/news/spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.