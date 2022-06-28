MCHENRY — Linda S. Sherbin, whose 22-year tenure on the Garrett College board of trustees included four terms as board chair, has retired from the board.
“The progress of the college over the years is amazing and I am glad I had an opportunity to be a part of it,” Sherbin wrote in her letter of resignation.
Don Morin, chair of the board lauded Sherbin’s positive impact on both the college and the board.
“We’re going to miss Linda’s wise counsel and unwavering commitment to the college,” said Morin, who has served on the board for the last 11 years. “She provided strong, consistent leadership for the college during her terms as board chair and great insight throughout her years of service on the board.”
Sherbin, who earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore in 1975, was originally appointed to the board by Gov. Parris Glendening in 2000. She was reappointed by three successive governors of both parties — Bob Ehrlich, Martin O’Malley and Larry Hogan — and at retirement was the longest-serving member of the board. Sherbin has worked with seven of Garrett College’s 13 presidents during her tenure.
Sherbin served as board chair from 2008 to 2012. The college designed and built the Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex, the CARC gymnasium and athletic offices and acquired the Career Technology Training Center in Accident.
