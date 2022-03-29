FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club is accepting financial aid donations for Ukrainian refugee relief during the month of April.
“Financial contributions are the one resource that can be used all over Europe to assist refugees,” club president Linda Baker said.
Since March 1, Lions Clubs International Foundations has provided over $300,000 in direct grant donations to Lions clubs in Poland, Ukraine, Hungry, Armenia, Slovakia, Romania, Austria, Finland, Turkey and others countries in the region. The donations are spent locally and regionally, purchasing items that are in immediate need and helping maintain jobs and security in those areas.
Frostburg Lions has set a goal of $10,000, which would only require each resident of Allegany County to donate less than a dollar. Donations can be mailed to Lions Relief, P.O.Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532. For more information, call 301-689-6776.
