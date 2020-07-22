FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club will hold its annual pet food drive July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Save-A-Lot. The annual drive benefits the Ark of Hope Animal Rescue in Oldtown.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to the Ark have all but dried up and the animal rescue organization is in dire need of assistance. “Unlike the county shelter, we do not get any public assistance,” said Dianne Care, director of the Ark of Hope. “We operate completely on donations.”
The Frostburg Lions Club has assisted the Ark of Hope for 10 years, including monetary donations, supplies and the annual pet food drive. Last year, donations were enough to supply the Ark for six months.
The Ark of Hope has over 40 dogs and cats in residence. Maintaining the animals, including vet bills, is a huge undertaking that requires nearly constant volunteer work.
“We hope we can at least equal what we did last year,” said Lions Club President Bill Munck. “Our community always steps up with wonderful assistance.”
In addition to food, Lions club members said the needs of the Ark are the same as what you would have for your pets, just multiplied 10 times over.
Cash donation can be mailed to Lions Pet Food, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532.
All donations are given directly to the Ark of Hope. and are tax deductible. Call 301-687-0212 for information.
All donations are tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.